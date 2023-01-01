Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

44,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

44,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163772
  • Stock #: 19795
  • VIN: 3VWG17AU4JM285092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Front Seats w/ Manual Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

