2018 Volkswagen Golf
R Base
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10388823
- Stock #: PC9640
- VIN: WVWVF7AU2JW282655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,299 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF R | AWD | 292 HP | HANDS FREE ENTRY | BACK UP CAM | PRE COLLISION WARNING | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | HEATED MIRRORS | 4 WHEEL ABS | FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS | ADAPTIVE CRUIS CONTROL
The Golf is an all wheel drive 5 door with 5 seats, powered by a 2.0L TURBO 4 engine that has 213 kW of power (at 5400 rpm) and 380 Nm of torque (at 1850 rpm) via a Seven-speed Auto Direct Shift.
