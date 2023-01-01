2018 Volkswagen Golf

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 2 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10388823

10388823 Stock #: PC9640

PC9640 VIN: WVWVF7AU2JW282655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9640

Mileage 51,299 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Safety brake pedal system Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector SiriusXM Travel Link Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Battery Saver Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar 12 Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Subwoofer: 1 Rear brake width: 0.9 Locking differential: center Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Navigation system: touch screen display Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Electronic parking brake: auto off Cargo cover: hard Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining Alternator: 140 amps Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Front brake width: 1.2 Rear wiper: with washer Spare tire kit: inflator kit Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Rear brake diameter: 12.2 Cross traffic alert: rear Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Foot pedal trim: alloy Lane deviation sensors Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm Wheels: aluminum alloy Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Axle ratio: 3.30 Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm Front brake diameter: 13.4 Dash trim: simulated carbon fiber Premium brand: Fender Watts: 400 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Turns lock-to-lock: 2.1 LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive Google search self-leveling with read function vehicle location auto-locking app marketplace integration cooled compartment simulated carbon fiber Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate Smart device app compatibility: Car-Net

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.