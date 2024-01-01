$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,180KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW447AU2JM268995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 128,180 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI include:
Rear Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Assist
Park Assist
LED Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Driver's Seat
Hill Hold Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34375
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI include:
Rear Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Assist
Park Assist
LED Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Driver's Seat
Hill Hold Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34375
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Taillights
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill hold control
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Park Assist
Aux input
Lane Assist
USB Input
Led Headlights
LED Fog Lights
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Fender Premium Audio System
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 91,520 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav 32,665 KM $93,490 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 99,599 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Volkswagen Golf