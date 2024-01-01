Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI include:<br> <br>Rear Traffic Alert<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Lane Assist<br>Park Assist<br>LED Fog Lights<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Power Drivers Seat<br>Hill Hold Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34375

2018 Volkswagen Golf

128,180 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,180KM
VIN 3VW447AU2JM268995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,180 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI include:

Rear Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Assist
Park Assist
LED Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Driver's Seat
Hill Hold Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34375

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Taillights
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill hold control

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
Lane Assist
USB Input
Led Headlights
LED Fog Lights
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Fender Premium Audio System
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 91,520 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav 32,665 KM $93,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 99,599 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf