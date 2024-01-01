Menu
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
74,000KM
VIN 3VWG17AU8JM264925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, LED Daytime Running Lights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf include:

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LED Daytime Running Lights
Hill Hold Assist
6.5" Touch Screen
Heated Front Seats
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 34491

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill hold assist

Additional Features

USB port
6.5" touch screen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function

