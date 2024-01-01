Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf R include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Bluetooth<br>Aux Input<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>8 Touch Screen<br>Cruise Control<br>Fender Premium Sound System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38743

2018 Volkswagen Golf

62,000 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
62,000KM
VIN WVWWF7AU6JW281819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf R include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth
Aux Input
Dual Zone A/C
8" Touch Screen
Cruise Control
Fender Premium Sound System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38743

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill hold assist

Additional Features

Aux input
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Led Headlights
8" Touch Screen
FENDER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Keyless Access
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

