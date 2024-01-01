$22,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack AWD w/ Driver Assistance Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack AWD w/ Driver Assistance Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWH17AU2JM760372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 85,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Fender Premium Audio System , Panoramic Moonroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack include:
Fender Premium Audio System
Panoramic Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
USB Ports
Hill Descent Control
Aux Input
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39659
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Fender Premium Audio System , Panoramic Moonroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack include:
Fender Premium Audio System
Panoramic Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
USB Ports
Hill Descent Control
Aux Input
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39659
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Additional Features
Aux input
Parking Assist
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 96,187 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 119,494 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers 25,495 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Volkswagen Golf