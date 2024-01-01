Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

85,500 KM

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack AWD w/ Driver Assistance Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack AWD w/ Driver Assistance Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,500KM
VIN 3VWH17AU2JM760372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Fender Premium Audio System , Panoramic Moonroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack include:

Fender Premium Audio System
Panoramic Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
USB Ports
Hill Descent Control
Aux Input

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39659

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Additional Features

Aux input
Parking Assist
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Volkswagen Golf