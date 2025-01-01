Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddle Shifters , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , 12V Outlets and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI include:<br> <br>Paddle Shifters<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>12V Outlets<br>Navigation<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Power Moonroof<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 45662

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
120,552KM
VIN 3VW447AU7JM273044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 45662
  • Mileage 120,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
Fender Premium Audio System

