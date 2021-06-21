Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

66,154 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-259-7656

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG OFF LEASE CPO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG OFF LEASE CPO

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

416-259-7656

  1. 7400177
  2. 7400177
  3. 7400177
  4. 7400177
  5. 7400177
  6. 7400177
  7. 7400177
  8. 7400177
  9. 7400177
  10. 7400177
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,154KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7400177
  • Stock #: 2228P
  • VIN: WVWVF7AU3JW172228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2228P
  • Mileage 66,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package When AWD meets versatility, technology and 292HP you get none other but the pinnacle of hatchbacks the GOLF R! This 5 door 7-speed automatic DSG 4MOTION is appointed by striking Deep Black Pearl exterior on plush Black Vienna Leather sport seats! Standard equipment includes digital instrument cluster, 400 Watt crisp Fender sound, Bluetooth, Navigation, MIB 2 touch screen technology with 8 screen, App-Connect, and back-up camera. Keyless entry with push start, carbon finish interior trim, ambient interior led lighting, AFS with bi xenon and signature LED day time running lights, sport suspension, dual climate control and the list goes on! Drivers Assist Package included. This Wolf is not to be missed with special designed front/rear/side skirts, bumpers, quad exhaust tips and iconic R badging. Thrilling performance awaits you! Drive it here first at HG VW and experience the R rated thrill! Includes VW 112 point inspection, financing from 0.9% OAC and option to purchase an additional 2 Year or 40,000 km warranty extension to the balance of factory warranty. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (WVWVF7AU3JW172228) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Porsche Macan T...
 21,370 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 43,061 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 69,289 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

416-259-XXXX

(click to show)

416-259-7656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory