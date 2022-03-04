$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9201
2018 Volkswagen Golf
2018 Volkswagen Golf
R 2.0 TSI LOW LOW KM DEALER SERVICED CPO DRIVERS ASSIST PKG
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
877-243-9201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8508248
- Stock #: 99250A
- VIN: WVWWF7AU0JW109351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 99250A
- Mileage 18,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Driver Assistance Package, Pearl Exterior Paint
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
