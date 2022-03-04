Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

18,315 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI LOW LOW KM DEALER SERVICED CPO DRIVERS ASSIST PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI LOW LOW KM DEALER SERVICED CPO DRIVERS ASSIST PKG

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 8508248
  2. 8508248
  3. 8508248
  4. 8508248
  5. 8508248
  6. 8508248
  7. 8508248
  8. 8508248
  9. 8508248
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8508248
  • Stock #: 99250A
  • VIN: WVWWF7AU0JW109351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99250A
  • Mileage 18,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package, Pearl Exterior Paint

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 114,637 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 19,332 KM
$51,088 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 54,849 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory