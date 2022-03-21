$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9201
2018 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Comfortline
Location
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8672837
- Stock #: 57629D
- VIN: 3VWG17AU2JM257629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
