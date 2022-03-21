Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

67,964 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672837
  • Stock #: 57629D
  • VIN: 3VWG17AU2JM257629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 57629D
  • Mileage 67,964 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

