Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

35,816 KM

Details Description Features

$30,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9465168
  2. 9465168
  3. 9465168
  4. 9465168
  5. 9465168
  6. 9465168
  7. 9465168
  8. 9465168
  9. 9465168
  10. 9465168
  11. 9465168
  12. 9465168
  13. 9465168
  14. 9465168
  15. 9465168
  16. 9465168
  17. 9465168
  18. 9465168
  19. 9465168
  20. 9465168
  21. 9465168
  22. 9465168
  23. 9465168
  24. 9465168
  25. 9465168
  26. 9465168
  27. 9465168
  28. 9465168
  29. 9465168
  30. 9465168
  31. 9465168
  32. 9465168
  33. 9465168
  34. 9465168
  35. 9465168
  36. 9465168
  37. 9465168
  38. 9465168
  39. 9465168
  40. 9465168
  41. 9465168
  42. 9465168
  43. 9465168
  44. 9465168
  45. 9465168
  46. 9465168
  47. 9465168
  48. 9465168
  49. 9465168
  50. 9465168
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,490

+ taxes & licensing

35,816KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9465168
  • Stock #: 16691
  • VIN: 3VW447AU1JM286176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16691
  • Mileage 35,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rearview Camera
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8” touchscreen
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
USB & AUX Port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 52,365 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 L...
 20,505 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 92,167 KM
$28,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory