2018 Volkswagen Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 8 7 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9848996

9848996 Stock #: 17932

17932 VIN: 3VW117AU0JM761229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 17932

Mileage 110,874 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather-wrapped steering wheel 60/40 split folding rear seats 6.5" Touchscreen Display Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Rain-sensing wipers Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port Manual Climate Controls 8-Way Manually Adjustable Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.