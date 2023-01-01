Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

110,874 KM

Details Description Features

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Sportwagen Trendline W/ CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera

Sportwagen Trendline W/ CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

110,874KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9848996
  • Stock #: 17932
  • VIN: 3VW117AU0JM761229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17932
  • Mileage 110,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
60/40 split folding rear seats
6.5" Touchscreen Display

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Rain-sensing wipers

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Manual Climate Controls
8-Way Manually Adjustable Front Seats

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

