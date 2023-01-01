Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

60,002 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Highline LEATHER MEMORY SEAT DIGITAL DASH PREMIUM SOUND CPO

Highline LEATHER MEMORY SEAT DIGITAL DASH PREMIUM SOUND CPO

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10060491
  • Stock #: 99995A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

