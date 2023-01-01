Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

64,612 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Pano Sunroof, Backup Cam

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Pano Sunroof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,612KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10121649
  • Stock #: 19506
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX2JM088542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19506
  • Mileage 64,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Seating

Leatherette Seats
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features

USB port
Blind Spot Detection
Start/stop technology
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Pedestrian Monitoring
FRONT ASSIST
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

