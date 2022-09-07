Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

79,516 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Highline Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,516KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10177110
  • Stock #: 19886
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX9JM126941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/09/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
Lane Assist
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
FENDER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
AUTO STOP/START
Area View 360
Light Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Digital Cockpit
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors
12v Power Ports
KESSY - Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

