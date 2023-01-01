Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

108,218 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline Convenience Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline Convenience Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

108,218KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10186890
  • Stock #: 19915
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX0JM153704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Manual climate control
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12v Power Portrs

