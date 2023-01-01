$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4MOTION, HILL CONTROL, DRIVER PROFILE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10478502
- Stock #: PC9726
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX0JM087504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9726
- Mileage 68,215 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | 2.0L TSI 4-CYLINDER | 184HP | AUTOMATIC TIPTRONIC | AWD
| MEDIA DEVICE INTERFACE WITH BLUETOOTH | CLIMATRONIC DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE
CONTROL | HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC
POWER SUNROOF | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | REARVIEW CAMERA | CLEAN CARFAX
Second chances dont come easily, but not much about Volkswagen has been painless recently. The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is a big compact crossover SUVor a small mid-sizer, perhapsclimbing the comeback trail for the automaker. Like the full-size Atlas, the Tiguan aims straight at buyers preferences for tall-riding vehicles that are full on tech and light on price. No doubt, there may have been other plans for the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan when it was conceived roughly five years ago, but weve come a long way.Today, the Volkswagen Tiguan is offered with one engine only, a new 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque.
Thats down on hp but up on twist from the last engine, with predictable results. Its only accomplice is an 8-speed automatic, which can shuffle power through the front wheels, or all four wheels when equipped.
adding for the front seats is thin, but above average, and the rear seats boast exceptional leg room. Cargo space in two-row Tiguans is much improveda shortcoming of the old versionand its ride is outstanding.The new Tiguan excels at showing off where it wants you to see, and hiding the places you dont. Base Tiguan S models are shod in a durable cloth thats respectable, but also highlights the low entry, or teaser, price. Stepping up to the SE model adds a convincing synthetic leather that feels better and an 8.0-inch touchscreen that better distracts from some hard, black plastics around the cabin.
he 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is equipped with a standard complement of airbags and stability and traction control systems. All models include a rearview camera as standard, and Volkswagens post-collision braking system that holds the brakes after an impact.Volkswagen makes available its forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking system on all models, including the base model. It's optional on the Tiguan S and standard elsewhere. Blind-spot monitors are available on every model as well. A surround-view camera system and active lane control are available on top models.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options
on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all
banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the
BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering
many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land
Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website
for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000
sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.
By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury
and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is
available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian
buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of
the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.