Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

101,780 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10755185
  2. 10755185
  3. 10755185
  4. 10755185
  5. 10755185
  6. 10755185
  7. 10755185
  8. 10755185
  9. 10755185
  10. 10755185
  11. 10755185
  12. 10755185
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,780KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX8JM067890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Safety

Rearview Camera

Seating

Leatherette Seats
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features

USB port
Blind Spot Detection
Start/stop technology
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ 65,827 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, A/C 136,785 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Accord LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 50,190 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan