Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

74,157 KM

Details Description Features

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD w/ Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD w/ Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

74,157KM
Used
VIN 3VV4B7AX2JM194286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,157 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Safety

Rearview Camera

Seating

8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
USB port
Lane Assist
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leather seating surface
Blind Spot Detection
Start/stop technology
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Fender Premium Audio System
Area View 360
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
Driver Seat w/ Memory
Keyless Access w/ Pushbutton start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan