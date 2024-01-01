Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear Traffic Alert, Bluetooth, Multi-Functional Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan include:

Rear Traffic Alert
Bluetooth
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
Pedestrian Monitoring
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Cruise Control
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 32401

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

VIN 3VV2B7AXXJM168512

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,040 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear Traffic Alert, Bluetooth, Multi-Functional Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan include:

Rear Traffic Alert
Bluetooth
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
Pedestrian Monitoring
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Cruise Control
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 32401

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Seating

Leatherette Seats

Additional Features

USB port
Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel

