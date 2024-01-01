Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

77,789 KM

$23,290

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,290

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,789KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX6JM118084

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,789 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Assist , Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan include:

Front Assist
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Tailgate
Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Pedestrian Monitoring
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37868

Power Mirrors

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth

Dual Zone Climate Control

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Park Distance Control
USB port
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Around View Monitor
Leather seating surface
Blind Spot Detection
Start/stop technology
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Fender Premium Audio System
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
Driver Seat w/ Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan