$23,290+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,290
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,789KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV4B7AX6JM118084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,789 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Assist , Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Front Assist
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Tailgate
Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Pedestrian Monitoring
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37868
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Assist , Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Front Assist
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Tailgate
Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Pedestrian Monitoring
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37868
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Park Distance Control
USB port
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Around View Monitor
Leather seating surface
Blind Spot Detection
Start/stop technology
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Fender Premium Audio System
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
Driver Seat w/ Memory
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 88,000 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC AWD w/ Nav, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 106,000 KM $18,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,290
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan