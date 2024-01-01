$19,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,566KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV2B7AX2JM067738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 113,566 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Driver Seat , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Blind Spot Detection and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Power Driver Seat
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Traffic Alert
Dual Zone Climate Control
Front Assist
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Pedestrian Monitoring
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 38277
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Driver Seat , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Blind Spot Detection and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Power Driver Seat
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Traffic Alert
Dual Zone Climate Control
Front Assist
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Pedestrian Monitoring
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 38277
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Leatherette Seats
Additional Features
USB port
Blind Spot Detection
Start/stop technology
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 96,500 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 36,000 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 36,000 KM $51,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan