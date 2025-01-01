$20,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,663KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX2JM095684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 67672
- Mileage 113,663 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing>
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan