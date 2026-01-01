2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

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Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 107136

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

106,455 KM

Details Description Features

$18,390

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14189171

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,390

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,455KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX9JM084424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 107136

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$18,390

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan