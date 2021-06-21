Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

83,458 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-259-7656

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline CPO CONVENIENCE PKG CARPLAY

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline CPO CONVENIENCE PKG CARPLAY

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

416-259-7656

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7400189
  Stock #: 3542P
  VIN: 3VV0B7AX0JM153542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3542P
  • Mileage 83,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package, Black Front Grille This 4-Motion Tiguan is equipped with Convenience package. Features include 17” alloy wheels, heated seats, backup camera, touch screen display, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, car play connection, multi-function steering wheel controls, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors and much more!!! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV0B7AX0JM153542) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

