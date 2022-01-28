Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

40,653 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 8270334
  2. 8270334
  3. 8270334
  4. 8270334
  5. 8270334
  6. 8270334
  7. 8270334
  8. 8270334
  9. 8270334
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8270334
  • Stock #: 73732P
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX9JM073732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 73732P
  • Mileage 40,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Third Row Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 163,470 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 68,952 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX
 115,892 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory