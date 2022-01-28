$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
40,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8270334
- Stock #: 73732P
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX9JM073732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Third Row Package
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
