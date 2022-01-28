$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline DRIVERS ASSIST PKG LOCAL LOW KM CPO
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
55,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8270337
- Stock #: 99157A
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX4JM191065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Driver Assistance Package
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
