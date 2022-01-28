Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

55,280 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline DRIVERS ASSIST PKG LOCAL LOW KM CPO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline DRIVERS ASSIST PKG LOCAL LOW KM CPO

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 8270337
  2. 8270337
  3. 8270337
  4. 8270337
  5. 8270337
  6. 8270337
  7. 8270337
  8. 8270337
  9. 8270337
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8270337
  • Stock #: 99157A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX4JM191065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99157A
  • Mileage 55,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 163,470 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 68,952 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX
 115,892 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory