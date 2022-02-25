$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline NEW TIRES FULL 60K SERVICE CPO NAVIAGATION CARPLAY
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8280966
- Stock #: 99154A
- VIN: 3VV2B7AXXJM100324
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 99154A
- Mileage 66,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover Media Navigation Package What an amazing opportunity to own this 2018 Tiguan Comfortline with Discovery Media Package! This Tiguan is dressed in Pure White on Titan Black leatherette interior and 17” Tusla alloy wheels. Equipped with an efficient yet powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes equipped with Multifunction steering wheel, an 8” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth with BT Audio stream, USB input, CD player and Navigation! Also comes auto dimming rearview mirror, dual climate control, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, rain sensing wipers and so much more!! Driving this vehicle will be a breeze with its Blind spot detection with rear traffic alert, backup camera, KESSY keyless entry, front assist with emergency braking assist and pedestrian monitoring. There is nothing this vehicle can’t fit with its second-row seat that folds for extra space. Don’t miss out! Drive it first at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV2B7AXXJM100324) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
