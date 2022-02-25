Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

66,884 KM

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Comfortline NEW TIRES FULL 60K SERVICE CPO NAVIAGATION CARPLAY

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8280966
  Stock #: 99154A
  VIN: 3VV2B7AXXJM100324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99154A
  • Mileage 66,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover Media Navigation Package What an amazing opportunity to own this 2018 Tiguan Comfortline with Discovery Media Package! This Tiguan is dressed in Pure White on Titan Black leatherette interior and 17” Tusla alloy wheels. Equipped with an efficient yet powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes equipped with Multifunction steering wheel, an 8” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth with BT Audio stream, USB input, CD player and Navigation! Also comes auto dimming rearview mirror, dual climate control, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, rain sensing wipers and so much more!! Driving this vehicle will be a breeze with its Blind spot detection with rear traffic alert, backup camera, KESSY keyless entry, front assist with emergency braking assist and pedestrian monitoring. There is nothing this vehicle can’t fit with its second-row seat that folds for extra space. Don’t miss out! Drive it first at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV2B7AXXJM100324) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

