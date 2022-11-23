$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline LOW KM CPO AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 3VV0B7AX4JM181697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Convenience Package This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline is dressed in Deep Black Pearl paint with Titan Black Rhombus cloth interior and 17” Montana alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.0 liter turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic and 4Motion All-Wheel Drive. Comes with heated seats, backup camera, 6.5” touch screen display, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, smart phone connection (CarPlay/Android Auto), multi-function steering wheel controls, cruise control, electronic parking brake, Tire pressure monitoring system and much more!!! Come experience it for yourself at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV0B7AX4JM181697) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
