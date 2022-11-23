Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

30,567 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline LOW KM CPO AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline LOW KM CPO AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 9369799
  2. 9369799
  3. 9369799
  4. 9369799
  5. 9369799
  6. 9369799
  7. 9369799
  8. 9369799
  9. 9369799
  10. 9369799
  11. 9369799
  12. 9369799
  13. 9369799
  14. 9369799
  15. 9369799
  16. 9369799
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9369799
  • Stock #: 99705A
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX4JM181697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99705A
  • Mileage 30,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline is dressed in Deep Black Pearl paint with Titan Black Rhombus cloth interior and 17” Montana alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.0 liter turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic and 4Motion All-Wheel Drive. Comes with heated seats, backup camera, 6.5” touch screen display, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, smart phone connection (CarPlay/Android Auto), multi-function steering wheel controls, cruise control, electronic parking brake, Tire pressure monitoring system and much more!!! Come experience it for yourself at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV0B7AX4JM181697) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 66,222 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 43,954 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 35,444 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory