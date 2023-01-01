Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

84,123 KM

Details Description Features

$31,590

+ tax & licensing
$31,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD Driver's Assistance Pkg. w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Pano Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD Driver's Assistance Pkg. w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Pano Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,590

+ taxes & licensing

84,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830720
  • Stock #: 17812
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX6JM210599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17812
  • Mileage 84,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: April 24, 2022 - Glass Record - $811.00

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Safety

Rearview Camera

Seating

8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features

Navigation
Park Distance Control
USB port
Lane Assist
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leather seating surface
Blind Spot Detection
Start/stop technology
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Fender Premium Audio System
Area View 360
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Digital Cockpit
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
Driver Seat w/ Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

