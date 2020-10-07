Menu
2018 Volvo S90

33,251 KM

Details Description Features

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Volvo S90

2018 Volvo S90

T6 Inscription,AWD,360CAM,PANOROOF,NAV,HEATED SEAS

2018 Volvo S90

T6 Inscription,AWD,360CAM,PANOROOF,NAV,HEATED SEAS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

33,251KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6202149
  • Stock #: PC6381
  • VIN: LVY992ML3JP017924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal with Charcoal Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6381
  • Mileage 33,251 KM

Vehicle Description

VOLVO 2018 S90 | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | BLIND SPOT WARNING | PARKING ASSIST| HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSISTS | KEY-LESS IGNITION |







The S90 offers a fully formed, modern, stylish and luxurious car for buyers. The T6 comes standard with AWD and sports 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged I-4 that cracks out 316 hp and 295 ft-lb of torque and comes rated at 22/31 mpg. The purpose of Volvo's twin charged setup in the T6 is not only to pump up its output, but also to reduce lag and provide a torque curve as flat as the horizon. All 295 lb-ft are punched in by 2200 rpm and stay on the clock until 5500 rpm.







Experience modern luxury with Volvo 2018 S90 With ventilated soft Leather seats and the uniquely crafted interior with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob and above all that front massaging seats. Enjoy the latest technology features like a voice command and 360 Top View Camera with Park Assist, equipped with a huge Panoramic Sunroof providing a sky view in all conditions. Heated front and rear seats to keep your entire car comfortable with during the cold winters and Heated Steering wheel adds an element of comfort.







The 2018 S90 comes standard with many driver assist safety features including rear parking sensors, Pilot Assist (semi-autonomous drive system) with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot warning with rear-cross traffic alert, road sign information, front emergency braking, after collision automatic braking, driver alert control (driver assist), and a rear collision alert system.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
Center Console
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
security approach lamps
Rear
3
Wood
Navigation
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Woodgrain
low fuel
low washer fluid
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
door pockets
Power Side Window
engine oil
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
Parking sensors: rear
range
Audio system
power folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
power adjustable
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Sunshade: power rear window
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front headrests: fixed
Rear spring type: leaf
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Real time traffic
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Additional key: removable valet
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front brake width: 1.2
Steering ratio: 16.3
Rear brake width: 0.8
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Alternator: 210 amps
Storage: accessory hook
Tuned suspension: touring
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
Trip odometer: 2
Front fog lights: LED
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Grocery bag holder
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Integrated
Satellite communications: Volvo On-Call
Rear suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Axle ratio: 3.20
Navigation app: Google Send-to-Car
SiriusXM Travel Link
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Rear headrests: foldable
Navigation system: memory card
Customizable instrument cluster
Rear fog lights: auto-off
Yelp
stocks
weather
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Evasive steering assist
Power Panoramic
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Watts: 330
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
12V front and rear
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Google POIs
Google search
with read function
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Stitcher
app marketplace integration
cooled compartment
independently controlled
INRIX Traffic
in floor
SiriusXM Weather
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Spotify
TuneIn
Infotainment: Sensus Connect
Infotainment screen size: 9 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

