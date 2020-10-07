2018 Volvo S90

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
VOLVO 2018 S90 | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | BLIND SPOT WARNING | PARKING ASSIST| HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSISTS | KEY-LESS IGNITION |
The S90 offers a fully formed, modern, stylish and luxurious car for buyers. The T6 comes standard with AWD and sports 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged I-4 that cracks out 316 hp and 295 ft-lb of torque and comes rated at 22/31 mpg. The purpose of Volvo's twin charged setup in the T6 is not only to pump up its output, but also to reduce lag and provide a torque curve as flat as the horizon. All 295 lb-ft are punched in by 2200 rpm and stay on the clock until 5500 rpm.
Experience modern luxury with Volvo 2018 S90 With ventilated soft Leather seats and the uniquely crafted interior with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob and above all that front massaging seats. Enjoy the latest technology features like a voice command and 360 Top View Camera with Park Assist, equipped with a huge Panoramic Sunroof providing a sky view in all conditions. Heated front and rear seats to keep your entire car comfortable with during the cold winters and Heated Steering wheel adds an element of comfort.
The 2018 S90 comes standard with many driver assist safety features including rear parking sensors, Pilot Assist (semi-autonomous drive system) with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot warning with rear-cross traffic alert, road sign information, front emergency braking, after collision automatic braking, driver alert control (driver assist), and a rear collision alert system.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
