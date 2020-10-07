2018 Volvo S90

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Adaptive Cruise Control Center Console External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Phone Compass Trip Computer Apple CarPlay Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security security approach lamps

Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Navigation 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Woodgrain low fuel low washer fluid Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Lumbar Roll Stability Control door pockets Power Side Window engine oil Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Safety brake pedal system Parking sensors: rear range Audio system power folding Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback power adjustable Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Center console trim: wood Steering wheel trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Rear air conditioning zones: dual Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Sunshade: power rear window Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Front headrests: fixed Rear spring type: leaf Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Real time traffic Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Battery: maintenance-free Front brake diameter: 13.6 Additional key: removable valet Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90 Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Power door locks: auto-locking Front brake width: 1.2 Steering ratio: 16.3 Rear brake width: 0.8 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Alternator: 210 amps Storage: accessory hook Tuned suspension: touring Body side moldings: chrome Cross traffic alert: rear Trip odometer: 2 Front fog lights: LED Internet radio app: Gracenote Battery rating: 800 CCA Wifi: hotspot compatible Grocery bag holder Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Integrated Satellite communications: Volvo On-Call Rear suspension type: upper and lower control arms Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Axle ratio: 3.20 Navigation app: Google Send-to-Car SiriusXM Travel Link Connected in-car apps: Facebook Rear headrests: foldable Navigation system: memory card Customizable instrument cluster Rear fog lights: auto-off Yelp stocks weather Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Evasive steering assist Power Panoramic Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Watts: 330 Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide visual warning reclining lock operation maintenance status mast 12V front and rear maintenance due reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive Google POIs Google search with read function vehicle location rear center with cupholders cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Stitcher app marketplace integration cooled compartment independently controlled INRIX Traffic in floor SiriusXM Weather Smartphone integration: Android Auto Spotify TuneIn Infotainment: Sensus Connect Infotainment screen size: 9 in.

