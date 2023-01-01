Menu
2018 Volvo XC60

119,023 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

T6 Momentum w/ 360 View Camera, Bluetooth, Nav

2018 Volvo XC60

T6 Momentum w/ 360 View Camera, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

119,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516449
  • Stock #: 22293
  • VIN: YV4A22RK3J1124173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Comfort

Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
Driver memory
TOUCHSCREEN
USB Ports
Heated Front & Rear Seats
360 View Camera
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System
12V Power Output
Full Digital Cluster Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

