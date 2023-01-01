2018 Volvo XC90

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 9 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10049673

10049673 Stock #: 19082

19082 VIN: YV4A22PM9J1206932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 68,956 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Reverse Sensing System HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Dual Zone A/C Windows POWER MOONROOF Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Blind spot sensor Forward collision alert Additional Features Aux input Power Front Seats Surround Cameras Driver Memory Seat USB Ports CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Lane Departure Alert Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Pedestrian Detection System SOS Support System Automatic Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.