2018 Volvo XC90

68,956 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

R-Design w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Moonroof

2018 Volvo XC90

R-Design w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

68,956KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049673
  • Stock #: 19082
  • VIN: YV4A22PM9J1206932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind spot sensor
Forward collision alert

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
Surround Cameras
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Lane Departure Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pedestrian Detection System
SOS Support System
Automatic Dimming Rearview Mirror

