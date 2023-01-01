Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

96,975 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10186878
  • Stock #: 19911
  • VIN: YV4A22PK4J1353481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Surround Cameras
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Dimming Rearview & Exterior Mirror

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

