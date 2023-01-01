Menu
2019 Acura ILX

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Sunroof

Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163766
  • Stock #: 19791
  • VIN: 19UDE2F73KA801717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Hill start assist

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

