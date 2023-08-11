Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #AM28 as of 11/08/2023.

2019 Acura MDX

88,477 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

88,477KM
Used
VIN 5J8YD4H09KL802388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #AM28 as of 11/08/2023.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Trailer stability assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Forward collision warning system

Power Options

Power Windows
12v power outlet

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter
Power Heated Mirrors

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

homelink
Aux input
Vehicle Stability Assist
Power Front Seats
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Cross Traffic Monitor System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ELS Premium Audio System
Tri Zone A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Acura MDX