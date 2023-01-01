2019 Acura RDX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 6 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10019097

10019097 Stock #: 18850

18850 VIN: 5J8TC2H67KL805506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 18850

Mileage 29,643 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Apple CarPlay Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Panoramic Moonroof Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Hill start assist Forward Collision Warning Collision Mitigation Braking System Additional Features Navigation HEADS UP DISPLAY Power Front Seats Premium leather seats Lane Keep Assist Keyless Access Road Departure Mitigation ELS Studio Premium Audio System Front Heated & Cooling Seats 7" TFT Color Information Display 10.2" HD Infotainment System w/ TouchPad

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.