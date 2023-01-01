Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura RDX

29,643 KM

Details Description Features

$40,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10019097
  2. 10019097
  3. 10019097
  4. 10019097
  5. 10019097
  6. 10019097
  7. 10019097
  8. 10019097
  9. 10019097
  10. 10019097
  11. 10019097
  12. 10019097
  13. 10019097
  14. 10019097
  15. 10019097
  16. 10019097
  17. 10019097
  18. 10019097
  19. 10019097
  20. 10019097
  21. 10019097
  22. 10019097
  23. 10019097
  24. 10019097
  25. 10019097
  26. 10019097
  27. 10019097
  28. 10019097
  29. 10019097
  30. 10019097
  31. 10019097
  32. 10019097
  33. 10019097
  34. 10019097
  35. 10019097
  36. 10019097
  37. 10019097
  38. 10019097
  39. 10019097
  40. 10019097
  41. 10019097
  42. 10019097
  43. 10019097
  44. 10019097
  45. 10019097
  46. 10019097
  47. 10019097
  48. 10019097
  49. 10019097
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,890

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
29,643KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10019097
  • Stock #: 18850
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H67KL805506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18850
  • Mileage 29,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Power Front Seats
Premium leather seats
Lane Keep Assist
Keyless Access
Road Departure Mitigation
ELS Studio Premium Audio System
Front Heated & Cooling Seats
7" TFT Color Information Display
10.2" HD Infotainment System w/ TouchPad

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 40,737 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 76,000 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2019 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 29,643 KM
$40,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory