2019 Acura TLX

$35,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 7 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10042146

10042146 Stock #: BI20583A

BI20583A VIN: 19UUB3F39KA800888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BI20583A

Mileage 22,705 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.