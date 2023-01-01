$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Aston Martin Vantage
503HP, V8, SPORT SEATS, NAVI, BREMBO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10417632
- Stock #: PC9690
- VIN: SCFSMGAW5KGN02801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kopi Bronze
- Interior Colour Pure Black with Obsidian Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 26,509 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE | 4.0L TWIN TURBO V8 503HP | LIGHTWEIGHT STEERING WHEEL | CARBON FIBER | RED BRAKE CALIPER | LEATHER ALCANTARA INTERIOR | SPORTS SEAT | REAR DIFFUSERS | QUAD EXHAUST | MEMORY SPORTS SEATS | NAVIGATION | PADDLE SHIFTER | GLASS BUTTONS | REVERSE CAM | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is a hand-built supercar from England and is the most lean and agile
car in the Aston lineup. The Vantage features a powerful 4.0 Litre V8 Twin Turbo Engine that produces
503 Horsepower. Paired to a quick-shifting Paddle Shift transmission, this car can hit 0-100Km/h in
just 3.4 Seconds.
The exterior of this beautiful machine begins outside with a distinctive Aston Martin Curves with
a new bonded aluminum body structure and wide front grill to give the car its distinctive look. By
adding red painted brake calipers, an exclusive sporty rear wing to
help you can really stand out of the crowd.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Mechanical
Additional Features
