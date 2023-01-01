Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

26,509 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Aston Martin Vantage

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

503HP, V8, SPORT SEATS, NAVI, BREMBO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

503HP, V8, SPORT SEATS, NAVI, BREMBO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10417632
  2. 10417632
  3. 10417632
  4. 10417632
  5. 10417632
  6. 10417632
  7. 10417632
  8. 10417632
  9. 10417632
  10. 10417632
  11. 10417632
  12. 10417632
  13. 10417632
  14. 10417632
  15. 10417632
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10417632
  • Stock #: PC9690
  • VIN: SCFSMGAW5KGN02801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kopi Bronze
  • Interior Colour Pure Black with Obsidian Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9690
  • Mileage 26,509 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE | 4.0L TWIN TURBO V8 503HP | LIGHTWEIGHT STEERING WHEEL | CARBON FIBER | RED BRAKE CALIPER | LEATHER ALCANTARA INTERIOR | SPORTS SEAT | REAR DIFFUSERS | QUAD EXHAUST | MEMORY SPORTS SEATS | NAVIGATION | PADDLE SHIFTER | GLASS BUTTONS | REVERSE CAM | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is a hand-built supercar from England and is the most lean and agile

car in the Aston lineup. The Vantage features a powerful 4.0 Litre V8 Twin Turbo Engine that produces

503 Horsepower. Paired to a quick-shifting Paddle Shift transmission, this car can hit 0-100Km/h in

just 3.4 Seconds.







The exterior of this beautiful machine begins outside with a distinctive Aston Martin Curves with

a new bonded aluminum body structure and wide front grill to give the car its distinctive look. By

adding red painted brake calipers, an exclusive sporty rear wing to

help you can really stand out of the crowd.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
Active suspension
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
voice control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Tuned suspension: sport
Rear struts
Wheel spokes: 10
Power door locks: auto-locking
Vanity mirrors: dual
Headlights: LED
Spare tire kit
Premium brakes: Brembo
Grille color: silver
Axle ratio: 2.93
Window trim: silver
Camera system: surround view
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
Upholstery: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Exhaust tip color: black
Steering ratio: 13.1
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Front brake diameter: 15.8
Upholstery accents: leather
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
element
with read function
Dash trim: faux suede
anti-tow sensor
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Headliner trim: faux suede

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 73,260 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 BMW X6 Xdrive35...
 79,284 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 BMW 1 Series 12...
 151,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory