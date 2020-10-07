Menu
2019 Audi A3

6,911 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

GTA Direct Auto

416-408-1585

2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

Technik S-Line Tech Quattro Nav Cam B&O Certified

2019 Audi A3

Technik S-Line Tech Quattro Nav Cam B&O Certified

Location

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

6,911KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5892369
  • Stock #: 030032
  • VIN: WAUWELFF3K1030032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 6,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Factory Warranty ! Top Loaded Technik 45 !

2019 Audi A3 Technik 45

Convertible

S-Line Sports Tech Package

Quattro All Wheel Drive

CERTIFIED !

6K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP ! RARE BEST OF  CLASS BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND ! NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! BLIND SPOT ASSIST ! REAR VIEW CAMERA ! HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! XENON LED HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARK  ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! HEADLIGHT WASHERS ! WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY S-LINE WHEELS ! TECH PACKAGE ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT !

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful MONSOON GRAY GRAY METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Tech Package
Keyless Start
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Assist
Blind Spot Monitor
Bang & Olufsen Sound System
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
S-Line Sports Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GTA Direct Auto

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

Call Dealer

416-408-XXXX

(click to show)

416-408-1585

