Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #74E3 as of 11/23/2021.

2019 Audi A4

44,216 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A4

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2019 Audi A4

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,216KM
Used
VIN WAUBNAF4XKN021192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
360 View Camera
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
12V Power Output

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2019 Audi A4