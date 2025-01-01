Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Paddle Shifters and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Audi A5 include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Speed Warning<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Tri Zone A/C<br>Drive Mode Select<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44461

2019 Audi A5

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi A5

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12169593

2019 Audi A5

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,000KM
VIN WAUENCF59KA074359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Paddle Shifters and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Audi A5 include:

Power Sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Paddle Shifters
Garage Door Opener
Speed Warning
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tri Zone A/C
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44461

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Convenience

Rain Sensor

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Seating

Memory Driver's Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Parking Aid
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Audi Pre Sense
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Efficiency assist
Tri Zone A/C
Full Digital Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 39,449 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A4 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi A4 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 100,400 KM $22,290 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam 25,180 KM $34,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A5