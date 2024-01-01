Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

73,074 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Komfort AWD w/ Backup Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Komfort AWD w/ Backup Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,074KM
VIN WAUANCF53KA019503

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Seating

Driver memory seats

Additional Features

USB
Power Front Seats
AUX
AUTO STOP/START
Audi Pre Sense
Drive Mode Select

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Audi A5 Sportback