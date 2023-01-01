Menu
2019 Audi A6

66,411 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Audi A6

2019 Audi A6

3.0T quattro Prestige, AWD, NAV, HUD, CAM

2019 Audi A6

3.0T quattro Prestige, AWD, NAV, HUD, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9709534
  • Stock #: PC9027
  • VIN: WAUM2AF22KN025270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vesuvius Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Okapi Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9027
  • Mileage 66,411 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 3.0T QUATTRO PRESTIEGE | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | LED MATRIX HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | DELUXE 4-ZONE ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | DRIVE SELECT | POWER TAILGATE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2019 Audi A6 features a powerful 3.0L Turbo V6 engine producing 335HP and 369TQ, mated with a smooth 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission, and the confidence of quattro All Wheel Drive. Featuring a Grey exterior with an elegant matching Brown interior.







Key features like a Audi MMI Navigation System, Backup Parking Sensors will provide you with on-road guidance when you need it. Your passengers will love features like a Power Moonroof, Heated Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory. Other convenient features include Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, HD Audio, Satellite Radio, Xenon Lights, Climate Control, Power Everything, and much more. Safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Grocery bag holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

Rear
3
Wood
LEATHER
Trunk release
Woodgrain
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
12
one-touch open/close
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Jack
Stainless Steel
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Sunshade: power rear window
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Total speakers: 15
Side door type: soft close
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Window trim: aluminum
Alternator: 180 amps
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Front brake diameter: 13.3
Integrated
Dash trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Axle ratio: 4.41
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect
Navigation app: INRIX Traffic
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: lock operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: rear
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Google search
with read function
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
auto-locking
Twitter
independently controlled
maintenance-free
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Side Window
Starter type: starter/belt alternator
Battery: lithium ion
Watts: 705
Steering ratio: 12.2
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Smart device app compatibility: myAudi with Audi connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Infotainment screen size: 8.6 in. and 10.1 in. (dual)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

