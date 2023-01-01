$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A6
3.0T quattro Prestige, AWD, NAV, HUD, CAM
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Stock #: PC9027
- VIN: WAUM2AF22KN025270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vesuvius Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Okapi Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,411 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 3.0T QUATTRO PRESTIEGE | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | LED MATRIX HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | DELUXE 4-ZONE ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | DRIVE SELECT | POWER TAILGATE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2019 Audi A6 features a powerful 3.0L Turbo V6 engine producing 335HP and 369TQ, mated with a smooth 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission, and the confidence of quattro All Wheel Drive. Featuring a Grey exterior with an elegant matching Brown interior.
Key features like a Audi MMI Navigation System, Backup Parking Sensors will provide you with on-road guidance when you need it. Your passengers will love features like a Power Moonroof, Heated Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory. Other convenient features include Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, HD Audio, Satellite Radio, Xenon Lights, Climate Control, Power Everything, and much more. Safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
