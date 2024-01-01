Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Audi Q3

57,434 KM

2019 Audi Q3

57,434 KM

$31,490

+ tax & licensing

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi Q3

Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q3

Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

57,434KM
Used
VIN WA1EECF33K1085000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
USB port
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
S-Line Badging
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirro

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Audi Q3