$25,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q3
Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C
2019 Audi Q3
Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,612KM
VIN WA1EECF38K1065745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32806
- Mileage 107,612 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Audi Q3 include:
USB Port
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Front Seats
Bluetooth
Wireless Charging Pad
Park Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32806
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
USB port
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Audi Drive Select
Auto Start/Stop
Hill Descent Assist
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Audi Drive Assist
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q3