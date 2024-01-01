Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Audi Q3 include:

USB Port
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Front Seats
Bluetooth
Wireless Charging Pad
Park Assist

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32806

2019 Audi Q3

107,612 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
107,612KM
VIN WA1EECF38K1065745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32806
  • Mileage 107,612 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Audi Q3 include:

USB Port
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Front Seats
Bluetooth
Wireless Charging Pad
Park Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Safety

Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
USB port
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Audi Drive Select
Auto Start/Stop
Hill Descent Assist
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Audi Drive Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2019 Audi Q3