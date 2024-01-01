$32,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2019 Audi Q3
Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,330KM
VIN WA1FECF36K1084914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,330 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Auto Dimming Side Mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Audi Q3 include:
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Electronic Parking Brake
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Parking Aid
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34477
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Convenience
Rain Sensor
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Parking Aid
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
360 degree camera
Drive Mode Select
B&O premium sound system
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Rear Cross Traffic Assist
Full Digital Cluster Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Audi Q3