2019 Audi Q3

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Auto Dimming Side Mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake and more!

The top features for this 2019 Audi Q3 include:

Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Electronic Parking Brake
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Parking Aid

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34477

2019 Audi Q3

63,330 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q3

Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

2019 Audi Q3

Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Leather Seats

Rain Sensor

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake

REAR AIR VENTS
Parking Aid
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
360 degree camera
Drive Mode Select
B&O premium sound system
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Rear Cross Traffic Assist
Full Digital Cluster Display

