Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Audi Q5

66,846 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

66,846KM
Used
VIN WA1CNAFY2K2034671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
BLINDSPOT ASSIST
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System
Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio System
Tri Zone A/C
360 Degree view Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Audi Q5