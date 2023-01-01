$36,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
Quattro 45 TFSI Progressiv, S LINE, NAV, BLACK PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$36,800
- Listing ID: 9466062
- Stock #: PC8942
- VIN: WA1ENAFY3K2090773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,442 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 AUDI Q5 45 TFSI QUATTRO PROGRESSIV | S LINE | AWD | 2.0L TFSI | S TRONIC | 20-INCH AUDI SPORT WHEELS | MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | PARKING AID PLUS | S LINE BLACK PACKAGE | TITANIUM BLACK STYLING PACKAGE | AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | POWER LIFTGATE | HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS | BLACK ROOF RAILS | LEATHER | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | AUDI MULTIMEDIA INTERFACE | AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE | ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Audi Q5 is a true evolution of everything that has made Audi world-famous. With the world-renowned 'Quattro' AWD system, this SUV cleverly detects slip at any given wheel and uses a computerized torque-vectoring system to ensure that more power is added to the wheel while the 3 other wheels engage variable rates of torque to compensate. This means that no matter how deep the snow, how wet the road or how tough the terrain, you'll have a truly difficult time getting yourself in an even more difficult situation that you can't get out of!
This Audi Q5 45 TFSI Quattro Progressiv is powered by an efficient Turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder that makes 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed S Tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive - all tools in its arsenal that help catapult it to 100km/h from a dead stop in as little as 5.7 seconds.
This Audi Q5 features a Navarra Blue Metallic exterior colour with S Line exterior trim, Titanium Black Styling Package, 20-inch Audi Sport wheels in Gloss Anthracite Black with Diamond Cut accents, Black Roof Rails, Perimeter/Approach Lights and more. The interior features Black leather throughout, Sport Seats, an S Line leather multifunction steering wheel, Dark Aluminum/Metal-look and Gloss Black interior accents, Panoramic sunroof, Heated seats and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
