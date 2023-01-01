Menu
2019 Audi Q5

25,381 KM

Details

$44,490

+ tax & licensing
$44,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Rearview Camera

2019 Audi Q5

Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,490

+ taxes & licensing

25,381KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836729
  • Stock #: 17854
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY9K2137969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17854
  • Mileage 25,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Driver memory seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Drive Select
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
Dual Zone Climate Control a/c
AUTO STOP/START
Bang & Olufsen Speakers
USB & AUX Port
Parking Assist Sensor
Rear Seat Air Vents (back of centre console)
Rearview Camera w/ Multiple View Angles
Cup Holders w/ Hot/Cold Function

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

